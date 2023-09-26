Becky Lynch’s Memoir To Be Released In March

Becky Lynch’s memoir is set to be released in March of next year. Gallery Books is set to release Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl on March 26th, 2024 just before WrestleMania 40.

The book is described as follows:

This compelling and deeply personal memoir from WWE superstar Rebecca Quin—a.k.a. The Man, a.k.a. Becky Lynch—delves into her earliest wrestling days, her scrappy beginnings, and her meteoric rise to fame.

By age seven, Rebecca Quin, now known in the ring as Becky Lynch, was already defying what the world expected of her. Raised in Dublin, Ireland in a devoutly Catholic family, Rebecca constantly invented new ways to make her mother worry—roughhousing with the neighborhood kids, hosting secret parties while her parents were away, enrolling in a warehouse wrestling school, nearly breaking her neck and almost kneecapping a WWE star before her own wrestling career even began—and she was always in search of a thrilling escape from the ordinary.

Rebecca’s deep love of wrestling as a child set her on an unlikely path. With few female wrestlers to look to for guidance, Rebecca pursued a wrestling career hoping to change the culture and move away from the antiquated disrespect so often directed at the elite female athletes that grace the ring. Even as a teenager, she knew that she would stop at nothing to earn a space among the greatest wrestlers of our time, and to pave a new path for female fighters.

Culled from decades of journal entries, Rebecca’s memoir offers a raw, personal, and honest depiction of the complex woman behind the character Rebecca Quin plays on TV.

Rebecca Quin is best known as one of WWE’s biggest superstars The Man, Becky Lynch. She is also an actor, writer, and mother. Rebecca was born in Ireland and, despite failing physical education and dropping out of college, she quickly ascended to wrestling superstardom. She was the first ever SuperGirls champion, the first SmackDown Women’s Champion, and the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania. She has competed all over the world and has been instrumental in driving change in a traditionally male-dominated sport.