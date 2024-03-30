Becky Lynch Credits Mick Foley With Helping Her In Memoir Process

Becky Lynch says that Mick Foley was a big help to her in writing her memoir. Foley has written a number of books, and Lynch spoke on The MMA Hour about how Foley gave her some assistance when she was writing The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. You can see highlights below:

On Foley helping her out: “He helped me in that, I gave it to him to read and then, I think we had a 6-hour phone conversation and he went through it with little different things he would suggest. He was just encouraging me that I had a good writing voice more than anything because I was going, ‘Maybe this sucks,’ and blah blah blah. This version is far different than the one I gave him. This version is far better. He was so encouraging.”

On what Foley’s help meant to her: “My singular goal when I started watching wrestling was to get a hug from Mick Foley. To have him help me in writing my life story is amazing. Even, I’m just looking at the back [of the book] like, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Mick Foley, it’s wild. It’s been a wild Journey, and I feel so very lucky for the life that wrestling has given me. What if Mick Foley never captivated me? Then I wouldn’t have had this life. I wouldn’t have met my husband. I wouldn’t have my daughter. I’m very lucky.”