Becky Lynch Is Open to Wrestling Men to Take All the Belts, Discusses Being Ready for Three Matches Tomorrow

– Hollywood Life.com recently interviewed WWE double women’s champion Becky Lynch ahead of Sunday’s Money in the Bank event. Below are some highlights.

Becky Lynch on possibly facing three matches at Money in the Bank: “So, I stay ready. That is nothing new for me. It’s about being prepared. I have working for this moment for years and years, so let’s not forget that. The way I got into WrestleMania was by competing in two matches in one night. I may have lost my first match but I came back and won the whole women’s Royal Rumble. So, it is nothing that is new to me. I always just stay prepared.

Lynch on what she wants to see Smackdown Live become after the FOX move: “What would I like to see it become? The Becky Lynch Show! I would like to be holding two championships. I would like it to be the most exciting thing on TV. I would like it to be full of must-see matches. And most importantly, must-see Becky Lynch!”

Lynch on talking to Stone Cold Steve Austin: “Yeah, I have been able to talk to him. We actually live quite close to each other. I know you work for HollywoodLife so you can call me “LA Becks!” Yeah, I have gotten to talk to him, and most of his advice has been once you are on the top, everyone is going to have an opinion, everybody is going to have advice, and everyone is going to try to throw in their two cents. So it’s just a matter of drowning out all the other voices except your own and continuing to trust yourself.”

On her problem with Ronda Rousey: “My problem with Ronda Rousey was that I said it. She was not obsessed with this. You don’t love this? And as soon as you’re tested, you are going to be out! And as soon as she was tested, she was out!”

Becky Lynch on wanting to wrestle men and take their titles: “Absolutely! I’ll take all the belts! I’ll be the Universal Champion [LAUGHTER] Becky All Belts! You know, I am happy with my two, and I will take three. I will take four. I’ll be the tag team champions, and I will run the show!”