WWE News: Becky Lynch Mocks Charlotte Flair Over Photoshopped Image, Rusev Comments on Network Collection

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Bloodied

– Becky Lynch got more ammo for a new salvo against Charlotte Flair, and let it fly on Twitter. Flair posted to her account with a photoshopped image of herself showing off all of her accolades. Unfortunately for Flair, Lynch recognized the image as coming from a Britney Spears photo shoot and used that opportunity to mock Flair:

– Rusev retweeted a clip from WWE of his WWE Network collection, as you can see below:

