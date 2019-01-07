wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Mocks Charlotte Flair Over Photoshopped Image, Rusev Comments on Network Collection
– Becky Lynch got more ammo for a new salvo against Charlotte Flair, and let it fly on Twitter. Flair posted to her account with a photoshopped image of herself showing off all of her accolades. Unfortunately for Flair, Lynch recognized the image as coming from a Britney Spears photo shoot and used that opportunity to mock Flair:
My god, she’s moved on to stealing other people’s bodies now. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UQ6eLT2Yjp
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 7, 2019
– Rusev retweeted a clip from WWE of his WWE Network collection, as you can see below:
Amazing collection. Thank you https://t.co/6NDZxns7Yz
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 7, 2019