WWE News: Becky Lynch Mocks John Cena’s Hair, Cena Comments, Asuka Comments on Being on WrestleMania Promo Art

December 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch's Becky Lynch WWE Smackdown

– Becky Lynch took to her Twitter account to mock John Cena’s hairstyle after last night’s Smackdown taping. You can see her post below:

– Cena also thought the picture was funny and posted his own comment to Twitter:

– Asuka also posted to Twitter, reacting to being featured on WrestleMania’s promotional artwork:

Asuka, Becky Lynch, John Cena, WrestleMania 35, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

