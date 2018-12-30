WWE News: Becky Lynch Mocks John Cena’s Hair, Cena Comments, Asuka Comments on Being on WrestleMania Promo Art

– Becky Lynch took to her Twitter account to mock John Cena’s hairstyle after last night’s Smackdown taping. You can see her post below:

– Cena also thought the picture was funny and posted his own comment to Twitter:

What’s up w the HAIR?! @WWE I’ve tried to tell you! It’s the electricity of the ⚡️👊! 1.21 Gigawatts! 2nite #WWETampa will 100% understand as the ⚡️👊 invades the home of the @TBLightning ! @AmalieArena U 🚫👀ME! But U CAN feel the💥of the ⚡️👊 pic.twitter.com/laXsf3oT8c — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 30, 2018

– Asuka also posted to Twitter, reacting to being featured on WrestleMania’s promotional artwork: