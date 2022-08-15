wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Mocks Ronda Rousey Over Smackdown Segment: ‘Ronnie Loves The Man’
Ronda Rousey’s paying of her “fine” on Smackdown drew the attention of Becky Lynch, who drew attention to the segment’s familiarity to one of her own. As noted, Rousey paid her fine for attacking a WWE official at SummerSlam on Smackdown by bringing a big bag of money that she dumped on a table in the ring. Some online noted a similarity to Lynch’s segment from the leadup to WrestleMania 36, where Lynch emptied a bag of cash in the ring to pay a pre-emptive fine for what she planned to do to Shayna Baszler as a result of a backstage attack.
A fan posted a tweet on Saturday referencing the Lynch segment and said Rousey was always imitating Lynch, which The Man retweeted with:
“Ronnie [loves] The Man.”
Ronnie ❤️s The Man https://t.co/YPIvhEuDTT
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 13, 2022
