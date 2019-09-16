wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Mocks Sasha Banks’ Fans, New RAW Tag Champions Pose With Belts, Shinsuke Nakamura Crashes The Revival’s Photoshoot

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Clash of Champions

– During last night’s WWE Clash of Champions, Sasha Banks defeated RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch by disqualification when Lynch accidentally hit the referee with a chair. After it was over, Lynch went to Twitter to mock Banks’ fans. Banks said that she still got the winners check and Bayley weighed in to say that Lynch cheated.

– WWE has posted a video of new RAW tag team champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler having a photoshoot with their new belts.

– Speaking of a photoshoot, The Revival had theirs with the Smackdown tag team titles, only to get interrupted by Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

