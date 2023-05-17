wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Has Money In the Bank On Her Career Bucket List
Becky Lynch has just about done it all in WWE, but Money in the Bank is still on her list of career goals. Lynch appeared on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling and talked about her career goals and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On her career goals: “I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it’s all said and done. And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I’ve been trying to get her for years, she been dodging me!”
On if her MITB dreams comes from a desire to upstage Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 31 cash-in: “I don’t think anyone can. I don’t think anyone can, and I think there’s no point in trying. I think that’s gonna go down as the greatest cash-in in history, and I am quite alright to let him have that one. But maybe I can come fairly close.”
