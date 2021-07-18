Becky Lynch Is At Money in the Bank, Teases Possible Appearance

Becky Lynch is at WWE Money in the Bank and, in her usual way, teased fans about potentially making her presence known at the show. Lynch posted a photo of herself outside the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas where the PPV is taking place. In the Instagram post, which you can see below, Lynch wrote:

“Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #mitb”

Lynch does of course have a history of teasing appearances, often just to get fans riled up. She joked about appearances at both nights of WrestleMania 37 but didn’t ultimately show up, and did so for the Royal Rumble as well. She is, that said, expected to return to WWE TV soon.

Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.