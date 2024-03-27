Becky Lynch Shares More Thoughts On Vince McMahon Allegations

Becky Lynch has shared some additional thoughts on the allegations that led to Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE. As reported previously, Lynch spoke on the press tour for her memoir about the allegations of sexual assault, trafficking and more against McMahon, noting that it has been hard to reconcile the McMahon described in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant with the one she personally experienced. Lynch was asked about the allegations in an interview on The MMA Hour and went a little more in detail on the matter. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On her personal experiences with McMahon: “Those allegations are horrible and it’s so hard to listen to because that’s not my experience. He was so good to me. Vince had a genius about him and he was not the easiest to work with, but he also lived an extremely interesting life, in terms of what he built. So I liked learning from him. I liked talking to him and he’s responsible for all of the things in my life by building WWE. For the most part, we’ve had some ups and downs, but he was always good to me as a person, and always treated me with respect and I felt like I earned a lot of respect from him. Then, you’re hearing this other side, which is not the person that I know, and that’s really hard. That’s really hard, especially when you’re a woman in this business, and you’re a woman who has been trying to push things to be equal.”

On the allegations against him: “So, it’s very hard to hear about these things, because I didn’t experience them and I hate that anybody experienced them. I hate that anybody experienced that in general, but especially [by] somebody that has been very kind to me in my life and my career. It’s like two different people. He’s like a grandfather. I remember telling him that I was pregnant and how good he was to me and how happy he was for me and you think of that cleaness that you felt. Then, you have to hear about this other side and it’s horrible. It’s horrible to put those two people together.”