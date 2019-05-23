WWE News: Becky Lynch Moved to Raw Roster, Push for Bret Hart to Get on Canada’s Walk of Fame, Ric Flair vs. Tommy Rich Clip

– Becky Lynch is now officially part of the Monday Night Raw roster. Since losing her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank, WWE.com has now moved current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch to the Raw roster page.

– WWE is supporting an effort to nominate WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart for the Canada Walk of Fame. You can check out the full announcement on the promotional effort below:

Nominate WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart for Canada’s Walk of Fame With 2019 nominations open, the timing couldn’t be more perfect to help WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart take his well-deserved spot on Canada’s Walk of Fame. While his achievements in the sports-entertainment world are staggering, Hart shares a kinship with The Great White North that speaks at an equally high volume. The five-time WWE Champion, Royal Rumble winner and two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s family roots are firmly planted in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. His father, Stu Hart, is responsible for the legendary “Hart Family Dungeon,” which schooled some of the most technically-gifted Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. As the heart (or Hart) and soul of his native land, Hart has an enduring legacy that even led to a Western Hockey League team – the Calgary Hitmen – being named after the in-ring icon. Beyond Hart’s work in the ring, his legend has also been bolstered by his philanthropy, as he is the spokesperson of March of Dimes Canada’s Stroke Recovery Canada Program. With the Canada Walk of Fame honoring celebrities who embody the gracious spirit of Canada, who better to honor than The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be? Click here to nominate The Excellence of Execution for his place on Canada’s Walk of Fame!

– WWE released a new clip from its latest Hidden Gems collection. The clip features Ric Flair defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Tommy Rich in 1983. You can check out that clip below.