Becky Lynch Announces N-Bex-T World Tour, Includes Tonight’s Smackdown

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has announced she’s going on an ‘N-Bex-T World Tour’, which includes tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

She wrote: “The N-BEX-T World Tour kicks off today!”

The tour dates include:

* 9/22 WWE SmackDown in Glendale, AZ

* 9/23 WWE SuperShow in Palm Springs, CA

* 9/24 WWE SuperShow in Fresno, CA

* 9/25 WWE Raw in Ontario, CA

* 9/30 NXT No Mercy in Bakersfield, CA

* 10/1 WWE SuperShow in Stateline, NV

* 10/2 WWE Raw in San Jose, CA

* 10/3 WWE NXT in Orlando, FL