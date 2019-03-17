Becky Lynch Says She Was Nearly Fired From WWE Before Her NXT Debut

– In a post on Twitter earlier today, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch revealed that she was almost fired by WWE just weeks before she made her NXT debut and that she’s been “fighting to survive this place since before day one.” You can check out Lynch’s tweet below.

The first tweet included a photo of her debut in NXT. Becky Lynch wrote, “A couple of weeks before this they were going to let me go. I’ve been fighting to survive this place since before day one. I’ll never be above what I had to do to stay alive.” She debuted on NXT in June 2014, beating Summer Rae. She later shared another tweet making fun of her early NXT gimmick.

