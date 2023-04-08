Becky Lynch on Nearly Half of WWE’s Audience Being Female

– During a recent interview with Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed WWE’s growing female audience. You can check out a couple of highlights below (via WrestlingInc.com):

Becky Lynch on 40% of WWE’s audience being women: “I think our female audience is 40% now? And I think you get that relatability. For example, the UFC, I prefer watching the women fight, because I’m a woman, so I can picture myself in that regard. It’s just … we’re all just people doing a sport. We’re all just telling stories. I think, gender aside, we do bring in a larger female audience because we show what [women are] capable [of]. But, in general, I think we’re at this stage, where, gender be damned, we’re just flowing with our stories and we’re just [WWE] Superstars.”

On the female audience buying more merchandise: “Well, we like to shop a lot. So we spend a lot of money.”

At WrestleMania 39: Night 1, Becky Lynch teamed with Trish Stratus and Lita in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL that they won.