Becky Lynch Reveals New Hair Color (Pic)
June 8, 2020 | Posted by
Becky Lynch has revealed her new hair color in a photo posted to Instagram. Now that she is taking time off from WWE after announcing her pregnancy, it looks like she is no longer coloring her hair. Her orange hair had become part of her iconic look.
The photo also features Seth Rollins and a George Floyd tribute workout.
“#bigfloydwod today with @wwerollins @abbie.hoeg @thetravistitan
#blacklivesmatter #blackpowercleans”
Becky is due to give birth in December.
