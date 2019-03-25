Becky Lynch Reportedly Offered New Multi-Year WWE Contract With Raise

– Becky Lynch looks like she’s staying with WWE for a long time, and has a nice pay boost along with it. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that per multiple sources, Lynch was offered a new multi-year contract and is expected to sign it soon. The new deal includes a raise for Lynch, who has become one of the most popular members of the WWE roster in the last several months since becoming “The Man.”

The news comes shortly after WWE announced earlier today that Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will be the main event match for WrestleMania 35.

WWE has been signing a lot of their talent to new deals as of late including AJ Styles, Sin Cara and the Hardys. WWE has been trying to resign talent with pay raises, which are meant to account for the fact that the business is changing from a house show and PPV-driven business to a TV rights-driven profit model.