Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
February 26, 2024
WWE has announced Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
PLUS: @BeckyLynchWWE takes on Nia Jax (and @ScrapDaddyAP made it OFFICIAL!) pic.twitter.com/Xtd6tKst3R
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024
