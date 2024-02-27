wrestling / News

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

February 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

