Becky Lynch Reportedly Not Cleared, No Longer Advertised For Raw Match

Becky Lynch was set to face Zoey Stark on tonight’s Raw, but that match is no longer being advertised. WWE’s official preview of tonight’s show no longer lists the match between Lynch and Stark for tonight’s show.

Fightful Select reports that Lynch is not currently cleared, though there is the possibility that she does get cleared before the show starts and the match is added back to the show.

Currently advertised for tonight’s show is:

* No Disqualification Match: Tomasso Ciampa vs. The Miz

* Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

* Cody Rhodes addresses Brock Lesnar

* Ricochet and Logan Paul go face-to-face

* Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri