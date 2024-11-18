Becky Lynch Says She’s Not Done At Vulture Fest Appearance

Becky Lynch made an appearance at Vulture Fest this weekend and implied that she’s not done with wrestling yet. A fan who attended posted quotes on Twitter in which she hinted that we haven’t seen the last of her in wrestling.

She said: “If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face that’s not gonna happen.”

She added that she was happy with what she’s currently doing and has a “lot going on.”

PWInsider adds that WWE and Netflix expects her to be back by the time RAW moves to the streaming service.