Becky Lynch Says She’s Not Done At Vulture Fest Appearance
Becky Lynch made an appearance at Vulture Fest this weekend and implied that she’s not done with wrestling yet. A fan who attended posted quotes on Twitter in which she hinted that we haven’t seen the last of her in wrestling.
She said: “If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face that’s not gonna happen.”
She added that she was happy with what she’s currently doing and has a “lot going on.”
PWInsider adds that WWE and Netflix expects her to be back by the time RAW moves to the streaming service.
