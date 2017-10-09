WWE News: Becky Lynch Not Interested in Doing MMA, WWE Seeking New Global Marketing Manager

– Becky Lynch recently spoke withThe Irish Sun, and was asked if she could see herself pursuing a career in boxing or MMA. Here is what she had to say…

“My boyfriend is in the UFC (Luke Sanders) and I see the amount of work and dedication it takes him and you have to be really passionate about it. I am a big fan and I really like watching it but that is not where my passion is. My passion is in what we do, and in wrestling. It is in telling stories and in acting and that is where I want to put all my energy.”

– WWE posted the following job listing today…

“WWE is seeking a Global Marketing Manager to execute marketing efforts to support growth of all international lines of business. This position will work with external partners and internal departments to coordinate activities with a focus on increasing brand awareness, generating interest and positive recognition for WWE. This position will report to the Director, International Marketing and is a critical role in the team with opportunities to develop and grow in the future.”

Key responsibilities include:

Manage day-to-day marketing assets development and distribution to support WWE TV, Pay Per View, and Network with internal international marketing team and external partners

Manage day-to-day activities for “Street Team”, including overhaul of program, to benefit all lines of business with feedback from trusted fans

Manage international Live Event Tour marketing activities coordination with multiple internal departments, including activity scheduling, in-venue promotion for all lines of business partners and in-show integration approvals

Manage creation and distribution process for multiple in language monthly Network emails, as well as any ad-hoc country specific marketing campaign emails

Assist in day-to-day management of Canadian TV partnerships

Manage activities on ground during international Live Event tours, when needed

