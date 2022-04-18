Becky Lynch Says She’s Not Ready to Return to Raw Without Her Title (Video)

Becky Lynch has given an explanation of why she hasn’t appeared on Raw, saying she’s not ready to appear without her Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch cut a promo that was posted to WWE’s social media account before Saturday night’s live event in Syracuse, noting that she had a plan to win back her title and would be walking out on Raw with it.

Lynch said (per Wrestling Inc:

“It’s been three years since the last time I walked out on RAW without the championship. I’m not ready to walk out on Monday Night RAW without my championship. I always have a plan, that’s why I’m here in Syracuse because I’m going to win back my championship. I will walk out tomorrow on Monday Night RAW as your new Women’s Champion.”

Things didn’t work out the way Lynch hoped, as Bianca Belair retained her title against Lynch and Rhea Ripley. You can see the promo below: