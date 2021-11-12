Becky Lynch On Her Backstage Incident With Charlotte Flair: ‘The Locker Room Needs a Hero Sometimes’

Becky Lynch recently commented on her much-discussed backstage incident with Charlotte Flair. As you may recall, Lynch and Flair reportedly had a confrontation backstage after their segment on the October 22nd episode of Smackdown where they exchanged the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships. Flair reportedly went off script when she dropped the title and that led Lynch confronting her backstage after the segment in front of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

Appearing on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Lynch was asked about the confrontation and her relationship with Flair. She responded (per PWInsider), “I don’t know, man. We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So, what I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes and sometimes, somebody’s got to be a hero. I’m alright being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

Lynch was also asked if trust issues make things harder in the ring, and replied, “Oh, 100%. 100% more difficult. Yeah and that’s the thing, when you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be on guard and we have to it’s, it’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do? How am I gonna handle it if they do this, if they do that, if whatever.

She continued, “So this business is built on trust. It’s built on working together and that’s, that’s, that’s the art of it. That’s the beauty of it. And if I make you look good, you make me look good. This is, this is what it is. It’s an art. It is a beautiful art, an art that I love more than anything. If people don’t know how to make that art, then it becomes, it becomes difficult. It becomes tricky and you never really get the full potential, but, but there’s intrigue there too, you know, because we never know what was this meant to happen or was that not meant to happen? What’s going to go down. So there’s interests in both ways. One way. It’s, it’s the beautiful, pure art of pro-wrestling and the other way, it’s a bit of a show. So we’ll see what happens.”

Lynch acknowledged that things were difficult with Flair right now and reportedly said they used to be best friends. You can watch the video below: