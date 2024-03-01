Becky Lynch On Her Battles With Nia Jax On Raw, Angering Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax got physical with each other on this week’s WWE Raw, and Lynch weighed in on the matter on The Bump. Jax sneak attacked Lynch on Monday’s show, which led to Lynch coming out to attack Jax during her match with Liv Morgan. That in turn pissed Morgan off and she confronted Lynch about the matter in a backstage segment.

Lynch weighed in on the situation on this week’s episode of The Bump, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On Jax sneak attacking her on Raw: “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. And that’s what I have done my whole career. But it’s also — I got that Irish rage, man. You can’t just hit me and think that I’m going to stay down and think that I’m not going to do anything about it. I’m going to get pissed. I’m going to come back. I’m going to beat the absolute crap out of you, and that’s what I did that night.”

On getting involved in Morgan’s match with Jax: “I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pissed. I would want to fight them. I understand that. If [Liv] wants to fight me, I’ll never say no. I think this is even more on me that I wasn’t even thinking about her match. I wasn’t even thinking about the match. I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row [that Jax ambushed me]. It wasn’t just once. It was two weeks in a row, and I’m not just gonna sit back and take that. And so, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv.”