Becky Lynch On Her In-Ring Return At Survivor Series, Diving Off The WarGames Cage

Becky Lynch had a successful in-ring return at WWE Survivor Series as part of women’s WarGames, and she talked about her return and big cage dive at the post-show press conference. Lynch talked about her return to the ring and how it felt leaping from the top of the cage; you can check out the highlights below:

On how she’s feeling about her return: “Well my ass hurts, but other than that, I feel great! I won, I won. That’s always nice. I really like winning. Look, my thing is always that I want to come back better than ever. And I feel like when I came back from having a child, I came back better than ever. And so tonight was no different. And I feel like we tore the house down.”

On leaping off the top of the cage: “Lads, I was terrified. [laughs] Well no, I wasn’t terrified in the moment, I was terrified getting up there in practice today. I climbed up, I wanted to see the height of it. And my palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms spaghetti. There was no vomit on my sweater already! [laughs] But when you have the feeling of the crowd and the energy of the crowd, I feel like anything is possible. It’s the people that let you feel like you’re a superhero and make you feel like a superhero. And so then you become a superhero. And God bless Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, I’m sure they’re feeling a lot worse than I am.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.