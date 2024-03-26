Becky Lynch Weighs In On People Using Her To Insult Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins laughs when people use Becky Lynch as a basis for insulting him, and Lynch is appreciative of his mindset. People have often used Lynch’s nickname of “The Man” as a dig against Rollins and insulted their style of dress, both in the ring and out, and Lynch shared her thoughts on the matter in an interview with Barely Famous.

“You say how sometimes the male ego might have a problem with supporting a woman that is rising and doing things,” Lynch began (per Fightful). “That’s one of those things where, in wrestling, it’s almost eye rolly at this stage. They’ll always come at him and they’ll say stuff like, ‘Your wife is the man. You’re wearing your wife’s clothes.'”

She continued, “He always laughs. ‘Oh, cool, my wife is rad. That’s not an insult.’ To have somebody who is that supportive and comfortable, I’m so lucky,” she said.

Lynch and Rollins are both set for big singles matches at WrestleMania 40, with Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship and Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.