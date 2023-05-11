wrestling / News
Becky Lynch On Possibility of WWE Holding A Stadium Show In Ireland
May 11, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Fightful), Becky Lynch spoke about the possibility of WWE holding a stadium event in Ireland and said she gave them a venue.
She said: “We were just talking about that. Yes, I gave the venue and all, they already asked, we can have one. I don’t know that we have the population to sustain it, but I think when you have the UK and Europe so close, absolutely.“