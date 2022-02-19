Becky Lynch on Predicament of Being Forced to Destroy Her Childhood Hero Lita

– Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews spoke to WWE Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch on WrestleRant ahead of today’s Elimination Chamber event. Lynch will defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at today’s show. Below are some highlights:

Becky Lynch on facing Lita: “I’m forced to either destroy my childhood hero or let her think she has a chance against me. I have to destroy my childhood hero. This is an awful predicament that she’s put me in. Now, I realize the gravity of it and the impact of it and what it means for me and for the future and for Lita, and it’s huge, almost beyond my comprehension, that this is happening right now. If you told teenage me in 20 years that I’d be having a match for the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita, I think I’d literally lose my mind. My head might explode.”

Her thoughts on the women’s Chamber match: “They’re all incredible women,. With Rhea Ripley, we haven’t even begun to scratch the surface with her. She’s an incredible athlete, incredible at what she does, and looks amazing. A Superstar in the making, but she ain’t coming for my title, so let’s wash her aside. … Maybe it’ll be Liv Morgan and I’ll beat her again and send her packing [at WrestleMania].”

On working on a book: “Time is not plentiful for me at the moment, but I’m still working on that book. Slowly but surely chipping away at it and that will come out soon. As for the documentary, there is a lot of footage and it remains to be seen.”

411 has live play-by-play coverage for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 that’s currently underway right here.