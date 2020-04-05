Becky Lynch On Proving She Could Beat Shayna Baszler, What She’s Looking Forward to From WrestleMania Night Two

Becky Lynch appeared on ESPN’s Sportscenter and discussed her win over Shayna Baszler on Night One of WrestleMania 36, what she wants to see from Night Two and more. Highlights and a couple of clips that have hit Twitter are below:

On beating another MMA Horsewomen: “Two down, two to go. So look, it’s one thing to get to the top of the mountain, it’s one thing to do it once. But Shayna is impeccable. She has a pedigree that goes back to being a top ranked cagefighter for 10 years straight. She’s a pioneer in women’s MMA. She was the longest reigning combined NXT Women’s Champion. And a lot of people said that I couldn’t do it, especially now that I’ve held the title for a year. I think the question came up was, ‘Was I hungry enough? Did I have what it took to constantly overcome these obstacles?’ Well, I proved that I did last night.”

On defending the title in an empty arena: “Look, it’s no secret that I run off the energy of the crowd, off the fans. Their support lifts me up, like I become a superhuman. So it was, ‘How do I find that superhuman energy without them there?’ But the good thing is, I came from the independent circuit, so I was wrestling in little school halls around Ireland and England since I was 15 years old, with seven people. And so, sometimes you’re better off that there’s no people because you can hear every single word in the crowd and at that stage I wasn’t as good as I wasn’t as good as I am now. I wasn’t the champ, I wasn’t The Man.”

On how long she plans to hold onto the title: “Oh, they’re gonna have to pry this out of my cold, dead hands. I don’t know, I’m not looking to give this up for anything. I have worked my entire life for this, this is all I’ve dreamed of. I plan on holding it until the wheels fall off.”

On which match she’s most looking forward to from Night Two: “Oh, I think Edge vs. Randy Orton, Last Man Standing. It’s just, oh, what a story. For Edge to come back, having been told that he was never going to wrestle again, and after nine years. We were watching — we were watching his entrance at the Royal Rumble last night and still it gives me goosebumps, get tears in my eyes. Just, I know how much this means to him, so I’m really rooting for him tonight.”

