Becky Lynch On the Feud With Shayna Baszler Possibly Continuing, Praises Boneyard Match

Becky Lynch spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing her win over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, her thoughts on the AJ Styles vs. Undertaker match and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how she adapted her approach to face Baszler: “Shayna has a whole different skillset. She’s unlike anybody else on the main roster, and certainly on Raw, so I had to adapt and adjust my own style to hang with her and take that beating from her–and give a beating back to her. I loved that it was so hard-hitting. You could see it, you could hear it, we both beat the crap out of each other. But at the end of the day it wasn’t about who was tougher, it came down to who was craftier.”

On her extended run with the Raw Women’s Championship: “It’s one thing to get to the top of the mountain, and it’s a whole different kettle of fish to stay there. A lot of people said I was a flash in the pan, a lot of people said I’d lose this real quick, but I’ve held on for a year straight and I’m not letting go.”

Oh what it was like doing a WrestleMania match without fans: “It’s not the same without the fans there. But it’s not as weird as I would have thought, and that’s because we have a job to do–go out there and have the best fight possible. That’s the job, so I focused on putting on the best performance I possibly can and tell the best story to make people care, like I always do.”

On watching the match as it aired live: “That gave a different perspective. It was cool to be a performer and a fan at the same time. That was a reminder that we’re all in this together. And I think people needed this. I was so proud watching last night. I thought there were some great matches, and to cap it off with the ‘Boneyard’ match, it was amazing. That was wrestling reimagined. It’s not what we’re used to, but it was fantastic. In this time, we need to get more creative.”

On the Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Boneyard Match: “I just thought it was so well done, and the production was great. And I’m a big fan of the Good Brothers, so when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows got involved, that was awesome, too. How about The Undertaker riding away with The Undertaker logo on the house? And freakin’ AJ with the glove coming up at the ending? All of it was brilliant.”

On what’s next from here for her: “Anything can happen from here. It’s a blank slate, a fresh season. It always is after WrestleMania. Who’s going to come challenge me? Or are we going to see a different side of Shayna? Will she up her game and realize she underestimated me? What’s going to happen from here, I don’t know.”

On the feud with Baszler possibly continuing: “You learn more from defeat than you ever do from victory. Shayna really had an opportunity to stand out on her own. Losing is devastating, but it’s not the end of the story. Where does she go from here? What will she do next? Is there an even more dangerous side to Shayna? That’s what I’m asking myself.”