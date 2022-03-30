Becky Lynch On Turning On Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, Her Heel Mindset

Becky Lynch has been locked into a feud with Bianca Belair on and off since she turned heel at SummerSlam, and she discussed her heel character and more in a new interview. Lynch spoke with the New York Post promoting her match with Belair at WrestleMania 38, and you can see a couple excerpts below:

On turning heel at SummerSlam by beating Belair: “It’s a process of, how do I do the exact opposite of what I’ve been doing my entire career? … The heel’s job is to take away what the fans want, so that’s why I looked at it as, ‘Well if they want The Man back then let me be the opposite of that,’ so that I’m not giving them what they want. They want Bianca to be their babyface champion, I take that away.”

On changing up her character through the turn: “I think that’s the story told through time. It’s the easiest thing, once you get to the mountaintop then you believe you’re untouchable and then you dress in such a way. I think it’s very commonplace. Once you’re the champion that nobody can touch. I start acting like you are untouchable.”

On her feud with Belair: “I just use her as a target for my hatred of the audience I feel has turned on me more than I’ve turned on them. That they were so outraged that I came back and I won so quickly, that I was so good, that I was so smart that I was able to beat her that quickly. And instead of saying, ‘How great is Becky,’ they go, ‘Poor Bianca’ and I resent that. She’s the target of my resentment.”

On her heel mindset: “It’s kind of the narrative we tell in society almost, certainly a lot of the time, is that being a nice guy doesn’t pay off, that you get trampled on, that you get walked over. You have to be ruthless. You have to be the Logan Roys of this world, to use a reference from Succession.’ You have to be that ruthless to do well in business and this is the wrestling business.”

On enjoying her new role: “When you’re a heel you have to make sure that the audience loves the right person. I feel like I’ve been doing a good enough job of bringing up the people who haven’t gotten the shine in the past and it’s been good and rewarding, and seeing them take their moment and really make the most of them has been incredible.”

On her match with Lita at Elimination Chamber: “To get to go head-to-head with her, I wanted to be able to give her the best match possible and the match she deserved as the legend that she is and I think we did that.”