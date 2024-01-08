Becky Lynch On What She Wants To Do When She Leaves Wrestling

In an interview with The Casual Podcast (via Fightful), Becky Lynch spoke about a life outside of wrestling, noting that she’d like to do more acting and writing. She previously noted that she’d like to stay with WWE until the end of her career. Her current contract expires at the end of the year.

She said: “I suppose, writing books and performance is something that I’ve always loved. I’ve studied it, I’ve got my degree in acting. I don’t know if you saw a little role that I played as Cyndi Lauper, but acting is something that I’ve loved for a long time and it’s something I’ve studied and got my degree in. That is something I’d like to pursue. Also, writing is very much something that I love and there could be something there, too. Only time will tell.“