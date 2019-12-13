Becky Lynch on What She Would Do If She Ran Creative, How Much WWE Content There Is

– During a recent Q&A, Becky Lynch talked about one change she would make if she ran the WWE Creative team. Video of Lynch and Seth Rollins doing a Q&A with fans at a Gorilla Position Live event in the UK from last weekend made it to Twitter, which you can see below. In the video, Rollins was asked about working with Vince McMahon and what he would do if he ran the Creative team.

Rollins asked if Lynch wanted to take it, and she answered, “I don’t know. God, being a part of creative is so hard, right? And we all have opinions and — God, being a wrestling fan is hard, right? Because we all have opinions, and we want to see things a certain way. I don’t know, there’s so much content. There’s so much friggin’ content. There’s 7 hours of WWE a week, for crying out loud, and that’s without a PPV.”

She continued, “I think I would give the wrestlers more freedom to talk and to be able to cut their own promos. Because we know. We know ourselves, we know what our mission is, we know why we want to do things, we know why we don’t like people. And if we don’t know those things, then we shouldn’t be in WWE, my God. Right?”