Becky Lynch Weighs In On WWE’s Use of Celebrity Part-Timers

WWE has had a number of celebrities come in for appearance with the company, and Becky Lynch weighed in on the matter recently. The company has had the likes of Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and even a return by the Rock in the past couple of years, and Lynch was asked about WWE using celebrities and part-timers in an interview with The Mirror.

On WWE using celebrities: “It’s easy to be special when you only show up every four weeks or however often and then creative is specifically designed to make you feel important. Whereas when you are on TV every week, you’re on every live event, you’re doing the work to make these people seem important, you are doing the grunt work to allow them to come in and say ‘hello, let me wave majestically at everybody.’ It used to be a thing that wrestling fans would scoff at but now it seems they are starting to revere it more. Like: ‘Oh yay, this person has come around and graced us with their presence.’ So that becomes frustrating.

“In the past, the champion would make their rounds through the territories, show off the title and be front and centre. Now that model is changing and I don’t know if it’s for the better. You learn by being in front of the crowd constantly and when you are in there with somebody who has learned by being in front of the crowd, you get better. So it moves the business forward.”

On part-timers like Roman Reigns and Rock: “Roman and Rock are an exception because they have been there before. But if we start relying on these celebrities, the part timers, the people that don’t actually know how to do this, that don’t understand the craft, we’re in trouble. We need leaders, people who care about this, who think about stories, who think about their character, who want to drive it forward. So yes, it’s great to have the eye grab of celebrities, let them bring eyes to the product, but we can’t rely on it.”