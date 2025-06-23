wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Open To Any Opponent At WWE Evolution, Says She’s ‘Greatest Ever To Do It’
Becky Lynch isn’t worried about who she may face at WWE Evolution, saying she’s open to anyone. Lynch spoke at the SummerSlam Kickoff event at Fanatics Fest over the weekend and talked about her potential Evolution opponent and more. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On her possible Evolution opponent: “So when it comes to Evolution, whoever it is, whoever wants to step to me, whether it be Bayley, whether it be Lyra — hell, it could be Nikki Bella, I’ll take ’em all on.”
On her match with Charlotte Flair at the first Evolution: “I surpass [that match] every time I step out of the curtain. The ‘great Charlotte Flair’ — I’m the greatest to ever do it, and it’s not just me saying it, other people say it, a lot of people say it … Sports Illustrated said it.”
