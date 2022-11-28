wrestling / News

Becky Lynch To Open Tonight’s Raw, First Hour to Be Commercial-Free

November 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

Becky Lynch will kick off tonight’s episode of Raw, with the first hour of the show being commercial-free. WWE posted a video to Twitter with Bryon Saxton announcing the news, as you can see below.

Also announced for tonight’s show is Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins, he will get a WWE contract and the money Miz owes him for pretending to stalk him.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading