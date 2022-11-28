wrestling / News
Becky Lynch To Open Tonight’s Raw, First Hour to Be Commercial-Free
November 28, 2022 | Posted by
Becky Lynch will kick off tonight’s episode of Raw, with the first hour of the show being commercial-free. WWE posted a video to Twitter with Bryon Saxton announcing the news, as you can see below.
Also announced for tonight’s show is Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins, he will get a WWE contract and the money Miz owes him for pretending to stalk him.
🚨🚨🚨@ByronSaxton has some “BIG TIME” news to break about tonight’s episode of #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/45xgGs68GD
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Posing in One Piece Swimsuit, Maxxine Dupris, Raquel Rodriguez Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- WWE Backstage Morale Has Reportedly Greatly Improved Under Triple H, Recent Changes
- Rumor On Plans For Universal Title Match At WWE Royal Rumble
- Dustin Rhodes Talks About Estrangement From His Father Over Goldust