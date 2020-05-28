wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Shares Photos to Celebrate Seth Rollins’ Birthday Featuring Ultrasound Pic
May 28, 2020 | Posted by
Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate Seth Rollins’ birthday, which featured an ultrasound picture. Rollins turned 34 today and Lynch shared a message to her husband on her Instagram account that included a host of photos of the two of them. The last picture is an ultrasound of their baby-to-be.
You can see the post below:
View this post on Instagram
This person right here is my favorite person in the world. I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world. I love you and can’t wait to start this next crazy chapter with you . Happy Birthday @wwerollins
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says AEW Had Live Events Penciled In Before Pandemic To Help Develop Talent
- Jim Cornette Trashes AEW Stadium Stampede Match, Says He’s Ashamed of Everyone Involved, Says Jim Ross Is Hurting His Legacy
- Update On If Marq Quen of Private Party Was Really Injured on AEW Dynamite
- News on If Mike Tyson Is Scheduled To Work Next AEW Dynamite, Another Former UFC Star, Actor, & Jersey Shore Star Also Part of Brawl