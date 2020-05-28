wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Shares Photos to Celebrate Seth Rollins’ Birthday Featuring Ultrasound Pic

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins WWE Stomping Grounds

Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate Seth Rollins’ birthday, which featured an ultrasound picture. Rollins turned 34 today and Lynch shared a message to her husband on her Instagram account that included a host of photos of the two of them. The last picture is an ultrasound of their baby-to-be.

You can see the post below:

