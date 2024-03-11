Becky Lynch Pinned Grayson Waller At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

As previously reported, WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event in Lafayette, Louisiana last night. The show featured a mixed tag match with Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens vs. Nia Jax and Grayson Waller. The match notably ended with Lynch pinning Waller. She hit him with a Manhandle Slam after Owens hit a stunner to get the win.

Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch def. Grayson Waller and Nia Jax #WWELafayette 📹 IG/erik.naquin pic.twitter.com/FY8Mr4WAyM — TheSpotlightNews.com (@TheSpotlight___) March 11, 2024