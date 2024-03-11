wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Pinned Grayson Waller At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event in Lafayette, Louisiana last night. The show featured a mixed tag match with Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens vs. Nia Jax and Grayson Waller. The match notably ended with Lynch pinning Waller. She hit him with a Manhandle Slam after Owens hit a stunner to get the win.
Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch def. Grayson Waller and Nia Jax #WWELafayette
📹 IG/erik.naquin pic.twitter.com/FY8Mr4WAyM
— TheSpotlightNews.com (@TheSpotlight___) March 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On How Vince McMahon Allegations Will Affect His Legacy
- Ted DiBiase Reflects On Virgil’s Babyface Turn At WWE Royal Rumble 1991
- Eric Bischoff On What He Liked From Sting’s Retirement Match, Criticizes Darby Allin’s Glass Bump
- Larry Zbyszko On Why He Never Wrested Jake Roberts, Making More As a Commentator