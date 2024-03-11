wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Pinned Grayson Waller At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event in Lafayette, Louisiana last night. The show featured a mixed tag match with Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens vs. Nia Jax and Grayson Waller. The match notably ended with Lynch pinning Waller. She hit him with a Manhandle Slam after Owens hit a stunner to get the win.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading