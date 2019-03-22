WWE News: Becky Lynch’s Pop Figure Is A Top Seller, WWE Night Returns To Fenway Park, WWE Now Looks At Kofi Kingston’s Gauntlet Match

– Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that her Funko Pop figurine is the #1 selling item on Amazon’s Toys & Games section. She wrote:

And no crutch needed… You’re all wonderful humans. Thank you! https://t.co/Wxnn3YLFTZ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 21, 2019

– The latest edition of WWE Now looks at Kofi Kingston’s gauntlet match from Smackdown and the promos the New Day cut after.

– Fenway Park in Boston is holding another WWE Night on September 3 when the Red Sox take on the Minnesota TWins. Fans who buy a ticket will get a special Red Sox WWE-themed item. Kofi Kingston appeared at last year’s WWE Night and threw out the first pitch. You can find tickets here.