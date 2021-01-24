Becky Lynch Poses With Her Daughter, Promotes Conor McGregor Shirt For Charity

In a post on Instagram, Becky Lynch posed for a photo with her baby girl Roux, wearing a Conor McGregor shirt ahead of UFC 257 tonight. Proceeds from sales of the shirt will go to the charity Roots of Fight.

The charity’s description reads: “With this collection, we pay respect to the undeniable force of nature that is Conor McGregor who brings his entire country with him with every new challenge. This limited edition ROF X CM collab is only available for a few short weeks as we lead up to his fight on Jan. 23rd against Dustin Poirier.

All profits from sales will benefit the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin that supports Children’s Health in Ireland.

Officially licensed by Conor McGregor.”