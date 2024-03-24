Becky Lynch on Possibly Revisiting Her Feud With Charlotte Flair

– During a recent edition of The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch discussed potentially revisiting her rivalry with Charlotte Flair in WWE and thinks they can go back to it later on. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I think so. I think that’s one of those things that, we can always go back and it will always be good. Because now we haven’t wrestled in two years, more? We haven’t wrestled each other in two and a half years. So if you see a Becky and Charlotte match, I think anybody’s gonna be excited to see what’s gonna happen.”

Charlotte Flair is currently recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus injury she suffered earlier this year. Meanwhile, Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.