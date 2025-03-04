wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Posts & Deletes Response To CM Punk Referencing Her On WWE Raw
March 4, 2025
CM Punk told Becky Lynch to “come get your man” on WWE Raw, and Lynch posted (then deleted) a response to him. Monday night’s promo with Seth Rollins on last night’s show saw him call out for Lynch to come get her man and Lynch had a brief reply on Twitter.
Lynch posted about the segment by retweeting a post showing pics of Punk and Roxanne Perez wearing similar-themed gear from their respective Elimination Chamber matches, writing:
“Catching up on raw… I don’t think I’m the one who needs to come get MY man”
The post was deleted soon after.
Becky lynch is going OFF on CM Punk #WWERaw https://t.co/bzZn2HyMTr pic.twitter.com/7SCZ0e3e5T
— Captain (@CaptainRedBlade) March 4, 2025
