Becky Lynch Posts & Deletes Response To CM Punk Referencing Her On WWE Raw

CM Punk told Becky Lynch to “come get your man” on WWE Raw, and Lynch posted (then deleted) a response to him. Monday night’s promo with Seth Rollins on last night’s show saw him call out for Lynch to come get her man and Lynch had a brief reply on Twitter.

Lynch posted about the segment by retweeting a post showing pics of Punk and Roxanne Perez wearing similar-themed gear from their respective Elimination Chamber matches, writing:

“Catching up on raw… I don’t think I’m the one who needs to come get MY man”

The post was deleted soon after.