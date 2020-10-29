wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Posts New Pregnancy Pic Online
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
Becky Lynch took to her social media to put a creative spin on the pregnancy “baby bump” picture. Lynch, who has been out since May after becoming pregnant, posted a picture to her Instagram Story from a workout session which shows off her shadow silhouette against a wall. You can see the pic below.
Seth Rollins and Lynch are due to welcome their new addition to the family in December.
