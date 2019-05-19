wrestling / News
Various News: Becky Lynch Posts Photo With Bryan Cranston and Seth Rollins Reacts, Toru Yano and Taiji Ishimori Added To NJPW Events In Australia
– Becky Lynch posted a throwback photo of a time when Bryan Cranston sat in her lap. She and her father were at his Broadway play Network. Seth Rollins saw the photo and jokingly told him to “back off.”
That time @BryanCranston sat on my lap. https://t.co/9dUcDVpeVM pic.twitter.com/Lhk0vG0GND
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 18, 2019
Back off WALTER
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 18, 2019
– NJPW has announced that both Toru Yano and Taiji Ishimori will be part of their Southern Showdown event in Melbourne on June 29. The two will wrestle and be available for meet and greets.
