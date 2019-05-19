wrestling / News

Various News: Becky Lynch Posts Photo With Bryan Cranston and Seth Rollins Reacts, Toru Yano and Taiji Ishimori Added To NJPW Events In Australia

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

– Becky Lynch posted a throwback photo of a time when Bryan Cranston sat in her lap. She and her father were at his Broadway play Network. Seth Rollins saw the photo and jokingly told him to “back off.”

NJPW has announced that both Toru Yano and Taiji Ishimori will be part of their Southern Showdown event in Melbourne on June 29. The two will wrestle and be available for meet and greets.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, NJPW, Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading