WWE News: Becky Lynch Posts Photo With Steve Austin, Clip Of Randy Orton Making Entrance In Hamburg
May 25, 2019
– Becky Lynch has posted a photo of herself with Stone Cold Steve Austin after the two taped an interview together this week. She joked that they had a match that only they will know the result of.
Over the weekend the Toughest SOB in WWE and Stone Cold had a closed-door match—and like Rocky and Apollo Creed the outcome of me winning will never be known. pic.twitter.com/rHkHLQGMlT
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 25, 2019
– WWE has shared a clip of Randy Orton making his entrance in Hamburg, Germany.
