wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Posts Photo With Steve Austin, Clip Of Randy Orton Making Entrance In Hamburg

May 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 35 Becky Lynch

– Becky Lynch has posted a photo of herself with Stone Cold Steve Austin after the two taped an interview together this week. She joked that they had a match that only they will know the result of.

– WWE has shared a clip of Randy Orton making his entrance in Hamburg, Germany.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading