wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Praises Rhea Ripley as ‘The Future of the Wrestling Business’
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on ESPN to recap WrestleMania 39: Night 2. She shared her thoughts on Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Becky Lynch on Ripley: “She is the champion. She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s a natural, she’s a star. She is mesmerizing to watch. She’s the future of the wrestling business, I think. But I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day.”
On the future of Ripley: “My time is gonna come here one of these days, but Rhea has a lot of time left. I’m very excited [about] what she is going to do for the women’s division on SmackDown. I think it needs a fresh coat of paint, and I couldn’t think of a better fresh coat of paint than Rhea Ripley.”
Ripley beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39: Night 1 to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
