wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Praises Sasha Banks After Hell in a Cell, Total Divas Preview Clips, Stock Dips

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Hell in a Cell

– Sasha Banks earned some respect from Becky Lynch after their match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Lynch defeated Banks to retain the Raw Women’s Championship, and posted after the match:

– WWE’s stock closed at $69.35 on Monday, down $0.90 (1.28%) for the day. The market as a whole was down 0.36%.

– WWE posted the following preview clips for this week’s Total Divas:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Total Divas, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading