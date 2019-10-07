wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Praises Sasha Banks After Hell in a Cell, Total Divas Preview Clips, Stock Dips
– Sasha Banks earned some respect from Becky Lynch after their match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Lynch defeated Banks to retain the Raw Women’s Championship, and posted after the match:
@SashaBanksWWE, I called you out, you came and beat the hell out of me. Respect.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 7, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $69.35 on Monday, down $0.90 (1.28%) for the day. The market as a whole was down 0.36%.
– WWE posted the following preview clips for this week’s Total Divas:
