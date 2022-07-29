Becky Lynch Cuts Promo On Bianca Belair Ahead Of SummerSlam Match ‘A Year In The Making’

Becky Lynch is feeling ready ahead of her match with Bianca Belair, and cut loose on Belair and the match in a new promo. The WWE star, who faces Belair for the title at SummerSlam, posted the video to her Twitter account and you can check it out below, along with some highlights:

On how she’s feeling heading into the match: “I’m just here in Atlanta, we stopped off, got up nice and early and I just got a workout in. And I’m feeling ready, I’m feeling ready. This… this match, it’s been a year in the making. This one, this particular match. This type of match, this type of chip that I have on my shoulder now. It’s been a year in the making because I’m reminded every time I look in the mirror of what Bianca did to my hair. And I’m reminded every time I go out in front of the audience and I hear then chanting their little ‘EST, EST.’ And I’m reminded that then I came back to the audience, even though I came back better than ever, that I wasn’t good enough for them.”

On returning last year and picking up where she left off: “You tell me, you tell me somebody else that left at the top of their game, at the top of their game. When people thought, ‘Wow, wow! This woman has taken this industry to heights we’ve never seen before.’ And they go away, they have a baby. And they come back, and they’re better than ever. They’re leaner than ever. They prove it in the ring more than ever, you tell me who else has done that? Because we’ve seen other people try to do what I’ve done and they’ve fallen flat on their face. And you can’t deny that they’ve fallen flat on their face.”

On her own accolades: “I am a game-changer, and it’s not because I was handpicked. It’s because I worked for it. They picked somebody else, somebody new and shinier. And because they could flip, they thought they were better, even though I have dedicated my entire life to this. Even though I didn’t come from some other sport, and I just wasn’t good enough so I decided to hop into another sport. Because I wasn’t picked for how I looked, I wasn’t a chosen one, I don’t have a famous last name. No, I’m just good at my craft, and I came back, and I proved that. I proved that in 26 seconds. I proved that in 26 seconds, and over my entire title reign — even just in the last year — I upped everybody’s game. Everybody became better because of me.

“And do I get the praise? No, I don’t. No, I don’t. All I get is, ‘Oh, you robbed Bianca.’ Well Bianca wasn’t good enough, and she’s not good enough. The only thing that people remember about Bianca’s last title run was me beating her in 26 seconds. The only thing people are gonna remember about this title run is me going to beat her at SummerSlam again.”