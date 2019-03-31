WWE News: Becky Lynch Aims to Prove Dusty Rhodes Right at WrestleMania, Samoa Joe on UpUpDownDown

– Becky Lynch hopes to prove a prediction by the late Dusty Rhodes right in her match at WrestleMania 35. Lynch, who is set to face Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the latter’s Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of the PPV, shared a 2015 post from Rhodes where he said that she would be a “top five of the last five years” and as high as the top star. Rhodes worked as a trainer in NXT when Lynch was down there.

As reported earlier today, the match may be for both Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship and Flair’s Smackdown Women’s Championship, with whoever takes the pinfall losing their title.

In one week I’m going to prove The Dream was right. #WrestleMANia https://t.co/J8y7tWh5j5 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2019

– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Samoa Joe hyping his participation in the UpUpDownDown Championship tournament against AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, and Mikaze, as you can see below: