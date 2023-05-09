wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music

May 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Becky Lynch was not happy with a backstage crew worker cutting off her music last night on WWE Raw, where she returned to go after Trish Stratus for her recent betrayal. Lynch returned backstage and laid out the crew worker who cut off her music. You can see the video Lynch shared below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading