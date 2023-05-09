wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music
May 9, 2023
– Becky Lynch was not happy with a backstage crew worker cutting off her music last night on WWE Raw, where she returned to go after Trish Stratus for her recent betrayal. Lynch returned backstage and laid out the crew worker who cut off her music. You can see the video Lynch shared below:
