Becky Lynch After Not Appearing on Raw: ‘I Deserve More’ (Video)

– As previously reported, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch did not appear on the Monday Night Raw broadcast last night. However, she did beat Kairi Sane in a dark match after the show went off the air. Following the show, Becky Lynch spoke about how she deserves more after not being on Raw for two weeks and not defending her title in two months. You can check out that video below. Lynch stated the following:

“It’s been two weeks since I’ve been on Raw, and it’s been two months since I have defended this. Now, did we think that the powers that were keeping me down in the beginning of all of this had just gone away? Look, I have said the the fight that I want, and I have said that I will fight them in the parking lot if I can’t get it on a pay-per-view. I am the face of this company, but I’m not gonna be the mouthpiece because this title deserves more. I deserve more. The people deserve more! I’ve said the fight that I want. I have one last debt to collect.”